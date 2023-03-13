 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Crude oil prices slide $2 as banking fears rattle markets

Reuters
Mar 13, 2023 / 08:28 PM IST

Brent crude futures were down $2.03, or 2.5%, to $80.75 per barrel by 1401 GMT. West Texas Intermediate U.S. crude futures (WTI) fell $2.11, or 2.8%, to $74.57 a barrel.

Oil prices fell $2 in volatile trading on Monday as the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank hit equities markets and raised fears of a fresh financial crisis, but a recovery in Chinese demand provided support.

Brent earlier in the session hit lows last seen in early January while WTI touched prices last reached in early December.

Fears of contagion from the failure of Silicon Valley Bank led to a sell-off in U.S. assets at the end of last week, while state regulators closed New York-based Signature Bank on Sunday.