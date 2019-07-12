Crude oil prices rise on upbeat global cues

Crude oil prices rose 0.61 percent to Rs 4,157 per barrel in futures trade on July 12 as speculators raised their exposure, tracking a rebound in global markets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude for July delivery went up by Rs 25, or 0.61 percent, to Rs 4,157 per barrel in a business turnover of 23,863 lots.

Analysts said the rise in crude oil futures was largely in tandem with a firming trend in global trade.

Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.75 percent to USD 60.65, while international benchmark Brent was up 0.83 percent to USD 67.07 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange.