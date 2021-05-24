Crude oil jumps on Iran nuclear talks snag, storm formation in Gulf of Mexico

Source: Reuters

Crude oil futures rallied on May 24 after suffering a weekly loss last week on a potential halt on the Iranian nuclear deal and possible storm formation in the Gulf of Mexico. The oil price extended gain and traded at the day’s high.

On the MCX, crude oil delivery for June surged Rs 74, or 1.59 percent, to Rs 4,733 per barrel at 16:35 hours IST with a business turnover of 6,907 lots. While delivery for July gained Rs 77, or 1.65 percent to Rs 4,746 per barrel with a business volume of 329 lots.

The value of June and July’s contracts traded so far is Rs 1,142.65 crore and Rs 18.67 crore, respectively.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up 1.75 percent to $64.69 per barrel, while Brent crude, the London-based international benchmark rose 1.66 percent to $67.45 per barrel.

Tapan Patel- Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities said, “Crude oil prices rebounded after losing more than 3% in last week on potential halt on Iranian Nuclear deal. The speaker of Iran's parliament said on Sunday that the three-month monitoring deal between Tehran and the U.N. nuclear watchdog had expired and that its access to images from inside some Iranian nuclear sites would cease. The comment from Iran official has triggered speculation with delay in talks which may support crude oil prices to trade firm.”

“Paced vaccine distribution in many nations around the globe continues to underpin the demand outlook for the Crude oil market; however, lower consumption from major consumer India and inflation woes might remain a headwind for the oil prices in the days to come”, said Prathamesh Mallya, AVP- Research, Non-Agri Commodities and Currencies, Angel Broking Ltd.

According to CFTC Commitments of Trader report for the week ended May 18, net long for crude oil futures declined by 20,614 contracts to 475,947.

The number of rigs drilling crude oil in the US soared by 4 to 356 for the week to May 21, the highest since April 2020, said Baker Hughes in a weekly report. The total rig count increased 43 percent compared to last year and gained 86 percent since falling to a record low of 244 in August 2020.

Market players will take a further cue from the OPEC meet schedule for May 31 which will provide some insight on whether the current market structure passably represents condition.

Technicals

The black gold has been trading higher than 5, 50, 100 and 200 days' moving averages but lower than the 20-day moving average on a daily chart. The momentum indicator Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.63, indicating neutral movement in prices.

Trading Strategy

Crude oil prices are expected to trade higher for the day with resistance at $67 and support at $63 per barrel. MCX Crude oil June has support at Rs 4,650 and resistance at Rs 4,780, said Patel.

