Crude oil imports up 52.58% to $146.57 billion in April-November: Ministry data

The country's imports of Crude oil rose by 52.58 percent to $146.57 billion during the April-November period this fiscal, according to the data of the commerce ministry.

Coal and coke imports have increased by 97.66 percent to $37.25 billion during the April-November period this fiscal, the data showed.

Gold imports, however, dipped by 18.13 percent to $27.21 billion during the eight-month period of this fiscal.

The other products which recorded double-digit growth in imports include electronics, chemicals, transport equipment, and vegetable oil.

Vegetable oil imports rose by 16.71 percent to $14.28 billion during the period under review.

In exports, sectors that recorded negative growth during the period include engineering goods (-2 percent), cotton yarn/fabrics/made-ups (-25.79 percent), and plastic (-9.66 percent).

Petroleum exports grew by 58.88 percent to $62.65 billion, while gems and jewellery shipments increased by 2 percent to $26.45 billion during the period under review. India's exports recorded a flat growth of 0.59 percent to $31.99 billion in November, even as the trade deficit widened to $23.89 billion during the month. Briefing on the data, Additional Secretary in the commerce ministry L Satya Srinivas said that they are regularly monitoring the export performance through meetings with Indian missions abroad and export promotion councils.

PTI

