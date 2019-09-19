Crude oil futures up on spot demand

Crude oil prices rose by Re 1 to Rs 4,139 per barrel in futures trade on September 19 as speculators raised their exposure on firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude for September contracts went up by Re 1, or 0.02 percent, to Rs 4,139 per barrel in a business turnover of 18,539 lots.

Analysts said the rise in crude oil futures was largely in tandem with a firm trend in markets here.