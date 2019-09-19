App
Last Updated : Sep 19, 2019 01:42 PM IST

Crude oil futures up on spot demand

Analysts said the rise in crude oil futures was largely in tandem with a firm trend in markets here.

PTI

Crude oil prices rose by Re 1 to Rs 4,139 per barrel in futures trade on September 19 as speculators raised their exposure on firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude for September contracts went up by Re 1, or 0.02 percent, to Rs 4,139 per barrel in a business turnover of 18,539 lots.

Analysts said the rise in crude oil futures was largely in tandem with a firm trend in markets here.

Globally, West Texas Intermediate were trading higher by 0.03 percent to USD 58.13, while international benchmark Brent was down 0.05 percent to USD 63.57 per barrel in New York.

First Published on Sep 19, 2019 01:34 pm

