Crude oil futures up on spot demand

Crude oil prices rose 0.18 percent to Rs 3,906 per barrel in futures trade on September 13 as speculators raised their exposure on firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude for September contracts went up by Rs 7, or 0.18 percent, to Rs 3,906 per barrel in a business turnover of 26,861 lots.

Analysts said the rise in crude oil futures was largely in tandem with a firm trend in markets here.