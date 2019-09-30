Crude oil futures up on positive domestic cues

On the MCX, crude for delivery in September traded higher by Rs 26, 0.66 percent, to Rs 3,960 barrel in 17,012 lots.
Crude oil prices rose 0.66 percent to Rs 3,960 per barrel on September 30 as speculators created fresh positions amid positive domestic cues.
Analysts said raising of bets by participants kept crude prices higher in futures trade.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude for delivery in September traded higher by Rs 26, 0.66 percent, to Rs 3,960 barrel in 17,012 lots.
However, globally, the West Texas Intermediate was trading lower by 0.09 percent to $55.86 per barrel.Meanwhile, Brent crude, the international benchmark rose 0.20 percent to $61.71 per barrel in New York.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 30, 2019 12:45 pm