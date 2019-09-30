Crude oil futures up on positive domestic cues

Crude oil prices rose 0.66 percent to Rs 3,960 per barrel on September 30 as speculators created fresh positions amid positive domestic cues.

Analysts said raising of bets by participants kept crude prices higher in futures trade.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude for delivery in September traded higher by Rs 26, 0.66 percent, to Rs 3,960 barrel in 17,012 lots.

However, globally, the West Texas Intermediate was trading lower by 0.09 percent to $55.86 per barrel.