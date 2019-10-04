Crude oil futures up on positive domestic cues

Crude oil prices rose 0.56 percent to Rs 3,749 per barrel on October 4 as speculators created fresh positions amid positive domestic cues.

Analysts said raising of bets by participants kept crude prices higher in futures trade.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude for delivery in October traded higher by Rs 21, 0.56 percent, to Rs 3,749 per barrel in 15,917 lots.

Globally, the West Texas Intermediate was trading up 0.55 per cent to USD 52.74 per barrel.