Crude oil futures up on positive domestic cues

Analysts said raising of bets by participants kept crude prices higher in futures trade.
Crude oil prices rose 0.56 percent to Rs 3,749 per barrel on October 4 as speculators created fresh positions amid positive domestic cues.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude for delivery in October traded higher by Rs 21, 0.56 percent, to Rs 3,749 per barrel in 15,917 lots.
Globally, the West Texas Intermediate was trading up 0.55 per cent to USD 52.74 per barrel.Meanwhile, Brent crude, the international benchmark rose 0.50 per cent to USD 58 per barrel in New York.
First Published on Oct 4, 2019 04:36 pm