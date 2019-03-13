Crude oil futures up on positive demand

Crude oil prices rose by Rs 22 to Rs 4,029 per barrel in futures trade Wednesday as speculators were indulged in creating speculative positions, taking positive cues from domestic markets.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for delivery in April was trading higher by Rs 22, or 0.55 percent, to Rs 4,029 per barrel, in a business turnover of 964 lots.

Analysts said speculators built fresh positions after oil prices rose in the global markets, giving lift to crude oil prices in futures trade here.

Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate gained 0.69 percent to USD 57.26, while global benchmark Brent was up 0.43 per cent to USD 66.96 per barrel.