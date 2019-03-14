Crude oil futures up on positive demand

Crude oil prices rose by Rs 29 to Rs 4,105 per barrel in futures trade on March 14 as speculators were indulged in creating speculative positions, taking positive cues from domestic markets.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for delivery in April was trading higher by Rs 29, or 0.71 percent, to Rs 4,105 per barrel, in a business turnover of 1,395 lots.

Analysts said, speculative positions were created by traders as oil prices edged up in domestic markets. Similarly, West Texas Intermediate gained 0.24 percent to USD 58.40, while global benchmark Brent was up 0.36 per cent to USD 67.79 a barrel.