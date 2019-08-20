App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2019 01:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Crude oil futures up on positive cues



PTI @moneycontrolcom

Crude oil prices rose by Rs 22 to Rs 4,044 per barrel in futures market on August 20 as speculators created fresh positions, taking positive cues from physical spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude for delivery in August was trading higher by Rs 22, or 0.55 percent, at Rs 4,044 per barrel in a business turnover of 23,535 lots.

Analysts said speculative positions created by traders led to the rise in oil prices.

Globally, however, West Texas Intermediate was trading lower 0.16 percent to $56.30, while global benchmark Brent was up 0.13 percent to $59.82 per barrel.

First Published on Aug 20, 2019 01:18 pm

tags #Commodities #Crude oil #markets #MCX

