Crude oil futures up on positive cues

Crude oil prices rose by Rs 63 to Rs 3,959 per barrel in futures market on August 19 as speculators created fresh positions, taking positive cues from physical spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude for delivery in August was trading higher by Rs 63, or 1.62 percent, at Rs 3,959 per barrel in a business turnover of 23,535 lots.

Analysts said speculative positions created by traders led to the rise in oil prices.