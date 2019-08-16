App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2019 01:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Crude oil futures up on positive cues

Analysts said speculative positions created by traders led to rise in oil prices.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Crude oil prices rose by Rs 18 to Rs 3,932 per barrel in futures market on August 16 as speculators created fresh positions taking positive cues from global markets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude for delivery in August was trading higher by Rs 18, or 0.46 percent, at Rs 3,932 per barrel in a business turnover of 23,819 lots.

Analysts said speculative positions created by traders led to rise in oil prices.

Close
Globally, West Texas Intermediate was trading up 1.10 percent to USD 55.07, while global benchmark Brent was up 1.03 percent to USD 58.83 per barrel.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 16, 2019 01:40 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Crude oil #India #markets

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.