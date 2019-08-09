Crude oil futures up on positive cues

Crude oil prices rose by Rs 12 to Rs 3,708 per barrel in futures market on August 9 as speculators created fresh positions, taking positive cues from global markets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude for delivery in August contracts was trading higher by Rs 12, or 0.32 percent, at Rs 3,708 per barrel in a business turnover of 23,819 lots.

Analysts said speculative positions created by traders led to the rise in oil prices.