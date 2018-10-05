App
Last Updated : Oct 05, 2018 12:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Crude oil futures up on positive Asian cues

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for delivery in October was trading higher by Rs 21, or 0.38 per cent, to Rs 5,508 per barrel, in a business turnover of 1,398 lots.

Continuing its upward march, crude oil rose by Rs 21 to Rs 5,508 per barrel in futures market Friday as speculators indulged in creating speculative positions, taking positive cues from Asian markets.

Analysts said speculative positions created by traders as oil prices edged up in Asia Friday.

Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate gained 0.77 per cent, to USD 74.90 while global benchmark Brent was up 0.57 per cent to USD 85.06 a barrel.
First Published on Oct 5, 2018 12:08 pm

