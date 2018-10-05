Crude oil futures up on positive Asian cues

Continuing its upward march, crude oil rose by Rs 21 to Rs 5,508 per barrel in futures market Friday as speculators indulged in creating speculative positions, taking positive cues from Asian markets.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for delivery in October was trading higher by Rs 21, or 0.38 per cent, to Rs 5,508 per barrel, in a business turnover of 1,398 lots.

Analysts said speculative positions created by traders as oil prices edged up in Asia Friday.

Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate gained 0.77 per cent, to USD 74.90 while global benchmark Brent was up 0.57 per cent to USD 85.06 a barrel.