Crude oil futures up on global cues

Crude oil prices rose 2.1 percent to Rs 3,992 per barrel on August 28 as speculators created fresh positions on firm global cues.

Analysts said raising of bets by participants kept crude prices to trade higher here.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude for delivery in September contracts was trading higher by Rs 82, 2.1 per cent to Rs 3,992 barrel in 20,249 lots.

Globally, the West Texas Intermediate was trading higher by 1.22 percent to USD 55.60.