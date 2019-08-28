Crude oil futures up on global cues

Analysts said raising of bets by participants kept crude prices to trade higher here.
Crude oil prices rose 2.1 percent to Rs 3,992 per barrel on August 28 as speculators created fresh positions on firm global cues.
Analysts said raising of bets by participants kept crude prices to trade higher here.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude for delivery in September contracts was trading higher by Rs 82, 2.1 per cent to Rs 3,992 barrel in 20,249 lots.
Globally, the West Texas Intermediate was trading higher by 1.22 percent to USD 55.60.Meanwhile, Brent crude, the international benchmark rose 0.94 per cent to USD 60.07 per barrel in New York.Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 28, 2019 12:59 pm