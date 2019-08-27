App
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2019 01:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Crude oil futures up on global cues

Analysts said raising of bets by participants kept crude prices to trade higher here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Crude oil prices rose 0.26 percent to Rs 3,878 per barrel on August 27 as speculators created fresh positions on firm global cues. Analysts said raising of bets by participants kept crude prices to trade higher here.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude for delivery in September contracts was trading higher by Rs 10, 0.26 percent to Rs 3,878 barrel in 18,140 lots.

Globally, the West Texas Intermediate was trading higher by 0.98 percent to USD 53.87. Meanwhile, Brent crude, the international benchmark rose 0.36 per cent to USD 58.91 per barrel in New York.

First Published on Aug 27, 2019 01:17 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Crude oil #India #markets

