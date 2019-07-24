Crude oil futures up on global cues

Crude oil prices rose 0.59 percent to Rs 3,939 per barrel on July 24 as speculators created fresh positions amid positive global cues. Analysts said raising of bets by participants kept crude prices to trade higher here.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude for delivery in July contracts was trading higher by Rs 23, 0.59 percent to Rs 3,939 barrel in 17,895 lots.

Meanwhile, the West Texas Intermediate gained 0.39 percent to USD 56.99. Brent crude, the international benchmark rose 0.20 percent to USD 63.96 per barrel in New York.