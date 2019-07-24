App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2019 02:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Crude oil futures up on global cues

Analysts said raising of bets by participants kept crude prices to trade higher here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Crude oil prices rose 0.59 percent to Rs 3,939 per barrel on July 24 as speculators created fresh positions amid positive global cues. Analysts said raising of bets by participants kept crude prices to trade higher here.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude for delivery in July contracts was trading higher by Rs 23, 0.59 percent to Rs 3,939 barrel in 17,895 lots.

Meanwhile, the West Texas Intermediate gained 0.39 percent to USD 56.99. Brent crude, the international benchmark rose 0.20 percent to USD 63.96 per barrel in New York.
First Published on Jul 24, 2019 02:00 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Crude oil #India #markets

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

