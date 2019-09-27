Crude oil futures up on global cues

Analysts said raising of bets by participants on a strong overseas trend, coupled with good demand kept crude prices higher at futures trade here.
Crude oil prices rose 0.48 percent to Rs 3,993 per barrel on September 27 as speculators created fresh positions on firm global cues.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, the crude contract for October traded higher by Rs 19, or 0.48 percent, at Rs 3,993 per barrel in 18,782 lots.
Meanwhile, Brent crude, the international benchmark, rose 0.77 percent to USD 62.26 per barrel.
First Published on Sep 27, 2019 01:11 pm