Crude oil futures up on global cues

Meanwhile, Brent crude, the international benchmark, rose 0.26% to USD 62.23 per barrel.
Crude oil prices rose 0.1 percent to Rs 4,005 per barrel on September 26 as speculators created fresh positions on firm global cues.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, the crude contract for October traded higher by Rs 4, or 0.1 percent, at Rs 4,005 per barrel in 18782 lots.Meanwhile, Brent crude, the international benchmark, rose 0.26 percent to USD 62.23 per barrel.
First Published on Sep 26, 2019 12:56 pm