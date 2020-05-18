App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : May 18, 2020 03:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crude oil futures up nearly 6%, WTI trades above $31 a barrel

The value of May and June contracts traded so far is Rs 686.02 crore and Rs 217.11 crore, respectively.

Sandeep Sinha @moneycontrolcom

Crude oil futures rose to Rs 2,380 per barrel on May 18 as participants increased their long positions. Oil price jumped to one and half month high amid signs of demand pick up and increased efforts by producers to remove glut.

The number of US rigs drilling crude oil decreased by 34 to 258 rigs last week, the lowest since July 2009.

WTI June contract is due to expire on May 19 and there are very little signs of a repeat of the historic plunge of last month.

Close

Crude oil prices rallied supportive fundamentals with prices ended in green for the third consecutive week. The output cut effects from major oil producers and signs of demand recovery with ease in lockdown measured has supported crude oil prices to trade higher, said Tapan Patel- Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities.

related news

The US crude oil and natural gas rigs count has hit all time lows as many of US energy firm have shit productions which has eased supply pressure at physical delivery point at Cushing, Oklahoma.

The NYMEX WTI June contract is set to expire on 19th May 2020 where many traders are expecting high volatility in the prices. However, we do not expect the previous expiry like situation this time as many traders have opt for early rollover to next contract, Patel added.

In the futures market, crude oil for May delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 2,380 and an intraday low of Rs 2,302 per barrel on MCX. So far in the current series, black gold has touched a low of Rs 796 and a high of Rs 3,905.

Crude oil delivery for May rose Rs 134, or 5.97 percent, to Rs 2,380 per barrel at 15:16 hours IST with a business turnover of 2,714 lots.

Crude oil delivery for June gained Rs 136, or 6 percent, to Rs 2,403 per barrel with a business volume of 2,911 lots. The May crude futures narrowed its premium against June crude contract to Rs 23, or 0.96 percent.

The value of May and June contracts traded so far is Rs 686.02 crore and Rs 217.11 crore, respectively.

Patel expect oil prices to trade higher with support at $27 and resistance at $34. MCX Crude oil June futures has support at Rs 2,150 with resistance at Rs 2,470.

West Texas Intermediate crude gained 6.23 percent at $31.36 per barrel, while Brent crude, the London-based international benchmark was up 5.08 percent to $34.15 per barrel.

For All Commodities Related News - Click Here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce
Register Now! and watch industry stalwarts forecast how India Inc will shape up in post COVID-19 world

Date: May 19

First Published on May 18, 2020 03:43 pm

tags #Brent crude #Business #Commodities #Crude oil #Market news #WTI crude

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 and loan moratorium: Loose ends need to be tied up

COVID-19 and loan moratorium: Loose ends need to be tied up

In pics | Lockdown 4.0 guidelines: What is allowed, what is not

In pics | Lockdown 4.0 guidelines: What is allowed, what is not

Australia welcomes growing support for COVID-19 inquiry at WHO meeting

Australia welcomes growing support for COVID-19 inquiry at WHO meeting

most popular

Cyclone Amphan: Odisha, Bengal put on alert; IMD warns of high wind speed, disruption of services

Cyclone Amphan: Odisha, Bengal put on alert; IMD warns of high wind speed, disruption of services

This is why Rahul Bhatia's InterGlobe Enterprises may be out of the race for Virgin Australia

This is why Rahul Bhatia's InterGlobe Enterprises may be out of the race for Virgin Australia

RBI may extend moratorium on repayment of loans for three more months: Report

RBI may extend moratorium on repayment of loans for three more months: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.