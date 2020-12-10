Crude oil futures up marginally at Rs 3,390, WTI inches closer to $46 a barrel

Crude oil

Crude oil futures rose to Rs 3,390 per barrel on December 10 as participants increased their long position. Crude oil price gained on positivity surrounding COVID vaccine rollout and hope of fuel demand recovery.

The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that US crude inventories jumped by 15.2 million barrels for the week ended December 4.

Sunand Subramaniam, Senior Research Associate at Choice Broking said, “For the week ahead, we are expecting global and MCX crude prices to witness bearish trend with a rise in US crude inventories along with incline in American stockpiles. However, vaccine optimism and falling dollar index could support prices from the major downside movement.”

“The positive economic data and GDP growth rate in the US and the European Union is expected to limit extreme bearishness in the coming week in global crude prices. However, the demand continues to be sluggish amid the second wave of COVID-19 in Europe and the US, and on-going Sino-US trade tensions that have affected demand”, he said.

Tapan Patel- Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC securities said, “Crude oil prices traded up on vaccine progress after UK started rolling out COVID 19 vaccine while raising hope for US approval for vaccine also supported oil prices. The approval of the vaccine from the UK, Canada and possibility from the US has raised optimism for fuel demand recovery.”

We expect crude oil prices to trade sideways to up with support at $45 and resistance at $47. MCX Crude oil December has support at Rs 3,340, resistance at Rs 3,460.

West Texas Intermediate crude was up 1.01 percent quoting at $45.98 per barrel, while Brent crude, the London-based international benchmark climbed 1.06 percent to $49.38 per barrel.

MCX iCOMDEX Crude Oil Index inched higher 13.78 points, or 0.36 percent, at 3,891.49 at 15:59.

In the futures market, crude oil for December delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 3,393 and an intraday low of Rs 3,360 per barrel on MCX. So far in the current series, black gold has touched a low of Rs 2,594 and a high of Rs 3,449.

Crude oil delivery for December surged Rs 13, or 0.38 percent, to Rs 3,390 per barrel at 16:00 hours IST with a business turnover of 1,827 lots.

Crude oil delivery for January edged higher Rs 9, or 0.26 percent, to Rs 3,412 per barrel with a business volume of 34 lots.

The value of December and January’s contracts traded so far is Rs 209.35 crore and Rs 1.15 crore, respectively.

Trading strategy

Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities

“NYMEX crude trades in a narrow range above $45.50 per barrel as support from vaccine progress and OPEC's gradual production hike stance is countered by rising virus cases and a sharp increase in US crude oil stocks. Crude may remain range-bound amid mixed factors however rising US supply and rising virus cases may keep the pressure on prices.”

Anuj Gupta- DVP- Commodities and Currencies Research, Angel Broking Ltd

As for today, traders can go for sell in Crude Oil at Rs 3,400 levels with the stop loss of Rs 3,470 levels for the target of Rs 3,328 levels.

