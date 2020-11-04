Crude oil futures up 2.73% to Rs 2,897 per barrel on positive global cues

Crude oil futures climbed to Rs 2,897 per barrel on November 4 as participants increased their long position as seen by the open interest. Crude oil price gained on hopes that OPEC and allies may delay further tapering of a production cut.

The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported that US crude inventories rose by 8.01 million barrels against analyst expectation of 0.9 million barrels increase for the week ended October 30.

Crude oil traded higher after economic data pointed towards recovery in manufacturing activity across major economies.

Investors await crude oil supply data from the US Energy Information Administration, due later in the day.

West Texas Intermediate crude was up 2.89 percent quoting at $38.75 per barrel, while Brent crude, the London-based international benchmark jumped 2.82 percent to $40.83 per barrel.

MCX iCOMDEX Crude Oil Index was up 89.22 points, or 2.73 percent, at 3,356.96 at 15:30.

Tapan Patel- Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities said, “Crude oil prices traded higher with larger inventory drawdown and jitters that OPEC may deeper current output quota. The US API data showed that weekly inventories fell by 8.01 mb against a forecast of a rise of 0.6 mb.

Patel expects crude oil prices to trade sideways to up with support at $36 and resistance at $39. MCX Crude oil November has support at Rs 2,730, resistance at Rs 2,890.

“NYMEX crude trades about 2.15 percent higher near $38.4/bbl after a 2.3 percent gain yesterday. Crude has benefitted from an API report which noted an unexpected 8.01 million barrels decline in US crude stocks. Also the supporting price is expectations that OPEC may delay further reduction in production cuts. Crude may hold on to the gains ahead of inventory report however volatility associated with US election may lead to some choppiness”, said Ravindra Rao, VP-Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

In the futures market, crude oil for November delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 2,899 and an intraday low of Rs 2,793 per barrel on MCX. So far in the current series, black gold has touched a low of Rs 2,540 and a high of Rs 3,127.

Crude oil delivery for November rose Rs 77, or 2.73 percent, to Rs 2,897 per barrel at 15:35 hours IST with a business turnover of 3,346 lots.

Crude oil delivery for December gained Rs 76, or 2.66 percent, to Rs 2,936 per barrel with a business volume of 114 lots.

The value of November and December’s contracts traded so far is Rs 1,657.73 crore and Rs 9.82 crore, respectively.

Trading strategy

Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities

International and domestic oil prices were marginally up on Wednesday morning and afternoon trade.

Large falls in US inventories, combined with likely supply cuts boosted prices.

Adding to positive investor sentiment is the likelihood of the OPEC+ maintaining current production restrictions at 7.7 million bpd rather than cutting them in January to 5.5 million bpd.

However, COVID-19 pandemic’s escalation could keep demand weak and the uncertainty over today’s US presidential election outcome could keep upside capped.

Technically, NYMEX WTI Crude Oil retreated from $39.00 levels and started to trade below $38.00 level, however it is trading with more than 4.5 percent gains expected to trade on a positive note where it could trade in a range of $36.00-38.70 levels. However, below $36.00 will continue downside momentum.

Technically, MCX Crude November is holding a resistance near 21 as well as 50 Daily Moving Average that is trading below Rs 2,920 could see a downside pressure. Resistance is at Rs 2,880-2,936 levels. Support is at Rs 2,782-2,710 levels.