Crude oil futures up 2.25%, Brent above $35 a barrel

Crude oil futures gained to Rs 2,452 per barrel on May 20 as participants increased their long positions. Prices jumped on drawdowns of US crude inventories and improved demand due to easing of global lockdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The American Petroleum Insitute (API) reported that US crude inventories fell by 4.8 million barrels for the week ended May 15.

In the futures market, crude oil for June delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 2,465 and an intraday low of Rs 2,417 per barrel on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). So far in the current series, black gold has touched a low of Rs 1,361 and a high of Rs 4,415.

Crude oil delivery for June gained Rs 54, or 2.25 percent, to Rs 2,456 per barrel at 15:02 hours IST on a business turnover of 4,830 lots. The same for July delivery climbed Rs 46, or 1.86 percent, to Rs 2,517 per barrel on a business volume of 181 lots.

The value of June and July contracts traded so far is Rs 728.07 crore and Rs 2.80 crore, respectively.

Tapan Patel- Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities, expects oil prices to trade higher with support at $30 and resistance at $34. "MCX June Crude Oil June futures has support at Rs 2,330 and resistance at Rs 2,510."

West Texas Intermediate crude gained 0.41 percent at $32.09 per barrel, while Brent crude, the London-based international benchmark, was up 1.10 percent to $35.03 per barrel.

