App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : May 20, 2020 03:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crude oil futures up 2.25%, Brent above $35 a barrel

In the futures market, crude oil for June delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 2,465 and an intraday low of Rs 2,417 per barrel on MCX

Sandeep Sinha @moneycontrolcom

Crude oil futures gained to Rs 2,452 per barrel on May 20 as participants increased their long positions. Prices jumped on drawdowns of US crude inventories and improved demand due to easing of global lockdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The American Petroleum Insitute (API) reported that US crude inventories fell by 4.8 million barrels for the week ended May 15.

In the futures market, crude oil for June delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 2,465 and an intraday low of Rs 2,417 per barrel on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). So far in the current series, black gold has touched a low of Rs 1,361 and a high of Rs 4,415.

Close

Crude oil delivery for June gained Rs 54, or 2.25 percent, to Rs 2,456 per barrel at 15:02 hours IST on a business turnover of 4,830 lots. The same for July delivery climbed Rs 46, or 1.86 percent, to Rs 2,517 per barrel on a business volume of 181 lots.

related news

The value of June and July contracts traded so far is Rs 728.07 crore and Rs 2.80 crore, respectively.

Tapan Patel- Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities, expects oil prices to trade higher with support at $30 and resistance at $34. "MCX June Crude Oil June futures has support at Rs 2,330 and resistance at Rs 2,510."

West Texas Intermediate crude gained 0.41 percent at $32.09 per barrel, while Brent crude, the London-based international benchmark, was up 1.10 percent to $35.03 per barrel.

For All Commodities Related News - Click Here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce. Watch Now!

First Published on May 20, 2020 03:32 pm

tags #Brent crude #Business #Commodities #Crude oil #Market news #WTI crude

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 impact | Life insurance companies may shut down nearly 1,000 branches to cut costs

COVID-19 impact | Life insurance companies may shut down nearly 1,000 branches to cut costs

The music fades away: Bollywood's background dancers look for help to survive

The music fades away: Bollywood's background dancers look for help to survive

Centre released Rs 15,340 crore as GST compensation for 2020-21: Sources

Centre released Rs 15,340 crore as GST compensation for 2020-21: Sources

most popular

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

Double whammy: Social distancing amid coronavirus lockdown makes Cyclone Amphan evacuation more complex

Double whammy: Social distancing amid coronavirus lockdown makes Cyclone Amphan evacuation more complex

RIL's jumbo Rs 53,125 crore rights issue opens today: What should investors do?

RIL's jumbo Rs 53,125 crore rights issue opens today: What should investors do?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.