Crude oil futures up 1.59% on firm demand

Crude oil futures rose 1.59 percent to Rs 4,100 per barrel on June 26 after participants widened their bets tracking a firm trend overseas.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for delivery in July contracts was trading higher by Rs 64, or 1.59 percent, to Rs 4,100 per barrel with a business turnover of 18,036 lots.

The crude for delivery in August contracts also edged higher by Rs 66, or 1.63 percent, to Rs 4,123 per barrel with a business volume of 565 lots.

Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.71 percent to USD 58.82 per barrel, while Brent crude, the international benchmark, was up 1.31 percent to USD 65.90 per barrel.