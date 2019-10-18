App
Last Updated : Oct 18, 2019 03:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crude oil futures up 1.34% in afternoon trade

The value of the October contract traded so far is Rs 2238.73 crore and November contract saw value of Rs 153.81 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Crude oil futures gained 1.34 percent to Rs 3,856 per barrel on October 18 amid choppy trade as traders increased bets. However, the upside was capped on China's slowest GDP growth at 6 percent in three decades.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for delivery in November contract firmed up by Rs 48, or 1.25 percent to Rs 3,827 per barrel on a business turnover of 3,965 lots.

The crude for delivery in October contracts trading gained Rs 52, or 1.37 per cent, to Rs 3,857 per barrel with a business volume of 57,820 lots.

The value of the October contract traded so far was Rs 2,238.73 crore while for November it was Rs 153.81 crore.

related news

MCX Crude Oil has immediate support at Rs 3,765 whereas resistance remains at Rs 3,865, according to Motilal Oswal. The brokerage firm said bias remains on the downside with support at Rs 3,700.

Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate crude was marginally up 0.56 percent to $54.23 per barrel, while Brent crude, the international benchmark was up 0.20 percent to $60.11 per barrel.

First Published on Oct 18, 2019 03:49 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Crude oil #Market news

