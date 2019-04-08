Crude oil futures up 1.19% on firm demand

Crude oil futures rose 1.19 percent to Rs 4,414 per barrel on April 8 after participants widened their bets, tracking a firm trend overseas.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for delivery in April was trading higher by Rs 52, or 1.19 percent, at Rs 4,414 per barrel with a business turnover of 24,198 lots.

The crude for delivery in May also edged higher by Rs 49, or 1.12 percent, to Rs 4,434 per barrel with a business volume of 29 lots.

Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.40 percent to $63.33 per barrel, while Brent crude, the international benchmark, was up 0.37 percent to $70.60 per barrel.