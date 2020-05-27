App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : May 27, 2020 03:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crude oil futures up 0.62%, WTI trades above $34 a barrel

In the futures market, crude oil for June delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 2,606 and an intraday low of Rs 2,544 per barrel on MCX.

Sandeep Sinha @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Crude oil futures jumped to Rs 2,593 per barrel on May 27 as participants increased their long positions.

Oil prices fell after US President Donald Trump's comments on China related to national security laws on Hong Kong.

Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities, said crude oil prices witnessed a decline on demand growth worries with rising tensions betweeen the US and China.

Close

Crude oil prices are trading down on concerns of the pace of demand recovery even after the opening of the lockdown measures.

related news

In the futures market, crude oil for June delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 2,606 and an intraday low of Rs 2,544 per barrel on MCX. So far in the current series, black gold has touched a low of Rs 1,361 and a high of Rs 4,415.

Crude oil delivery for June gained Rs 16, or 0.62 percent, to Rs 2,590 per barrel at 15:10 hours IST with a business turnover of 4,945 lots.

Crude oil delivery for July rose Rs 18, or 0.68 percent, to Rs 2,646 per barrel with a business volume of 202 lots.

The value of June and July contracts traded so far is Rs 996.71 crore and Rs 5.61 crore, respectively.

Patel expects oil prices to trade sideways to down for the day with support at $32 and resistance at $36. MCX Crude oil June futures has support at Rs 2,480 with resistance at Rs 2,650.

West Texas Intermediate crude slipped 0.47 percent at $34.19 per barrel, while Brent crude, the London-based international benchmark was down 0.80 percent to $35.88 per barrel.

For All Commodities Related News - Click Here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!

First Published on May 27, 2020 03:39 pm

tags #Brent crude #Business #Commodities #Crude oil #WTI crude

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

States should come forward with Rs 20 lakh crore to battle COVID-19 disruptions: Nitin Gadkari

States should come forward with Rs 20 lakh crore to battle COVID-19 disruptions: Nitin Gadkari

Assam floods: Nearly 2 lakh people across 7 districts affected, Brahmaputra flowing above danger level

Assam floods: Nearly 2 lakh people across 7 districts affected, Brahmaputra flowing above danger level

L&T delivers critical nuclear power plant equipment to global customers during lockdown

L&T delivers critical nuclear power plant equipment to global customers during lockdown

most popular

Exclusive | Kishore Biyani's Future Lifestyle Fashions looks to raise Rs 200-225 crore via rights or preference issue

Exclusive | Kishore Biyani's Future Lifestyle Fashions looks to raise Rs 200-225 crore via rights or preference issue

India to continue use of HCQ among frontline workers, says ICMR, even as WHO suspends trial

India to continue use of HCQ among frontline workers, says ICMR, even as WHO suspends trial

Here’s why JK Rowling’s new book ‘The Ickabog’ is being published online for free

Here’s why JK Rowling’s new book ‘The Ickabog’ is being published online for free

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.