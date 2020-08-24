Crude oil futures up 0.6% to Rs 3,174, Brent trades above $45 a barrel

Crude oil futures rose to Rs 3,174 per barrel on August 24 as participants increased their long positions. Prices gained as producers shut 58 percent of Gulf of Mexico's production capacity as two tropical storms approach and on better economic data in the US.

Operators are beginning to prepare for storms that are on course to reach the Gulf of Mexico next week, strengthening WTI prices in case there is a major disruption. The double threat of Tropical Storm Marco and Storm Laura have caused some evacuations of offshore energy platforms and about 13 percent of oil and 4 percent of natural gas production has been shut in. The biggest threat the storms pose to energy markets is flooding once they come onshore next week. More than 45 percent of US fuel refining capacity is located along the Gulf Coast.

The number of rigs drilling crude oil in the US jumped by 11 to 183 rigs this week from 172 rigs last week, said Baker Hughes in its weekly report. The rig count has risen for the first time since January.

The message from this week’s OPEC+ meeting was that the market remained fragile and the demand outlook remained uncertain with fresh pressure exerted on quota cheats to deliver on promised output curbs.

Data suggested that OPEC+ members oversupplied in May and July, thus requiring compensatory cuts this month and next to rectify the oversupply. In the end, it looks like even when there’s a vaccine available, OPEC+ may be required to step up to deal with the supply glut due to uncertain demand.

“Crude remains stuck in its current trading range. Another sign of the weakness in demand is the contango market structure, which signals concerns about oversupply and describes a situation where the price of oil for future delivery is lower than that for the current month. Virus cases continue to surge around the world and cautionary signals are emerging over the state of global economic recovery,” said Navneet Damani, VP Commodities Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

“Although crude is trading higher, the overall tone still is consolidative as gains are capped at higher levels. Supporting crude prices are supply outage due to storm activity in the Gulf of Mexico and upbeat US economic data whereas rising virus cases globally, increased US-China tensions and rise in US crude oil rig count is capping the gains. Narrow range in crude oil prices might continue amid mixed cues,” Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

In the futures market, crude oil for September delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 3,198 and a low of Rs 3,158 per barrel on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). So far in the current series, black gold has touched a low of Rs 2,943 and a high of Rs 3,285.

Crude oil futures for September delivery gained Rs 19, or 0.6 percent, to Rs 3,174 per barrel at 15:24 hours IST on a business turnover of 3,450 lots.

The same for October delivery jumped Rs 29, or 0.91 percent, to Rs 3,205 per barrel on a business volume of 11 lots.

The value of September and October’s contracts traded so far is Rs 628.75 crore and Rs 0.09 crore, respectively.

Tapan Patel- Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities, expects oil prices to trade sideways to up for the day with support at $41 and resistance at $43.50 "MCX September Crude Oil futures has support at Rs 3,120 and resistance at Rs 3,250."

West Texas Intermediate crude gained 0.76 percent to $42.66 per barrel, while Brent crude, the London-based international benchmark, was up 0.73 percent to $45.26 per barrel.