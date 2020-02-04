Crude oil futures up 0.55% on hopes of OPEC cut but charts hint at a short-term reversal

Crude oil futures gained 0.55 percent to Rs 3,646 per barrel on February 4 as participants increased their long position.

Oil prices rebounded on February 4 on expectation that OPEC may announce a further cut of 500,000 barrels to prop up prices after it fell to a 13-months low on February 3.

Demand for crude oil from China dropped 3 million barrels per day (Mbpd) on account of a slowdown there.

China’s largest refiner Sinopec Corp has cut throughput at its facilities by 600,000 bpd, while some independent refineries in Shandong, which import around a fifth of the country's crude, have seen utilisation rates at key facilities drop to less than 50 percent, its lowest since 2015.

In the futures market, crude oil touched an intraday high of Rs 3,658 and a low of Rs 3,593 per barrel on the MCX. For February series, the crude touched a low of Rs 3,572 and a high of Rs 4,663.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil delivery for March rose Rs 19, or 0.52 percent, to Rs 3,670 per barrel. Crude for delivery for February gained Rs 19, or 0.52 to Rs 3,645 per barrel.

The value of the February and March contracts traded so far is Rs 4,733.25 crore and Rs 126.45 crore, respectively.

Crude oil prices opened gap down in morning trade after correcting almost 3 percent on December 3. On the hourly chart, prices has formed a doji star, which is a reversal pattern.

If prices sustain above Rs 3,630 levels, then we can expect it to touch Rs 3,660-3,690 on an intraday basis, Axis Securities said in a recent report.

The broking firm advised its clients to buy February crude oil futures above Rs 3,600 with a stop loss at Rs 3,600 for a target of Rs 3,660-3,690.