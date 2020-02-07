App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 07, 2020 03:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crude oil futures up 0.44% on possible OPEC+ cut

The economic slowdown resulting from the virus outbreak in China is expected to reduce 2020 global oil demand growth by 300,000-500,000 bpd, or roughly 0.5%, said Navneet Damani, Vice President, Motilal Oswal.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Crude oil futures gained 0.44 percent to Rs 3,646 per barrel on February 7 as participants increased their long positions as seen by the open interest.

Crude oil prices have been under pressure but over the last couple of sessions have seen some respite as OPEC and its producer allies agree to deepen output cuts by 600,000 barrels per day (bpd) amid contracting demand for crude as China battles the coronavirus epidemic that has hit global markets.

The economic slowdown resulting from the virus outbreak in China is expected to reduce 2020 global oil demand growth by 300,000-500,000 bpd, or roughly 0.5%, said Navneet Damani, Vice President, Motilal Oswal.

In the futures market, crude oil touched an intraday high of Rs 3,668 and an intraday low of Rs 3,631 per barrel on MCX. For the February series, the crude touched a low of Rs 3,551 and a high of Rs 4,663.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil delivery for February contracts rose Rs 16, or 0.44 percent, to Rs 3,646 per barrel with a business turnover of 35,226 lots.

The crude for delivery in March contracts gained Rs 16, or 0.44 to Rs 3,674 per barrel with a business volume of 3,685 lots.

The value of the February contract traded so far is Rs 3,527.04 crore and March contract saw value of Rs 92.09 crore.

MCX crude oil is expected to trade in a range-bound market having good support at the Rs 3,580 level and resistance at Rs 3,700 level, according to Motilal Oswal.

West Texas Intermediate crude gained 0.41 percent to $51.16 per barrel, while Brent crude, the international benchmark was up 0.49 percent to $55.20 per barrel.

For All Commodities Related News - Click Here

First Published on Feb 7, 2020 03:17 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Crude oil #Market news

