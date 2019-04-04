Crude oil futures up 0.37% on positive demand

Crude oil futures rose by 0.37 percent to Rs 4,297 per barrel on April 4 after participants widened their bets tracking a firm domestic trend. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for delivery in April was trading higher by Rs 16, or 0.37 per cent, to Rs 4,297 per barrel with a business turnover of 23,875 lots.

Market analysts attributed the rise in crude oil futures to raising of bets by traders despite a tepid trend overseas.

Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate crude slide by 0.32 percent to USD 62.26 a barrel, while Brent crude, the international benchmark, dipped 0.36 percent to USD 69.06 per barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.