Crude oil futures up 0.3% on global cues

Crude oil prices rose 0.3 per cent to Rs 4,073 per barrel on March 15 as speculators created fresh positions amid positive cues from global markets. Traders said oil prices were supported by OPEC-led supply cut till June this year and the US sanctions against Venezuela and Iran.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for delivery in March was trading higher by Rs 12, or 0.3 per cent, to Rs 4,073 per barrel in a business turnover of 15,509 lots.

Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate gained 0.39 per cent to USD 58.79, while Brent crude, the international benchmark was at 0.30 per cent to USD 67.43 per barrel.