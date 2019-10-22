App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2019 03:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crude oil futures trading flat in the afternoon on October 22

The value of the November contract traded so far is Rs 2,497.09 crore, while the December contract saw value of Rs 11.53 crore

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Crude oil futures turned choppy and were trading flat at Rs 3,813 per barrel on October 22. The subdued overseas trend was due to the global economic slowdown and despite signs of progress in the US-China trade talks.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), crude oil for delivery in the December contracts climbed by Rs 9 or 0.24 percent, to Rs 3,833 per barrel with a business turnover of 283 lots.

The crude for delivery in the November contracts gained by Rs 7 or 0.18 percent, to Rs 3,817 per barrel with a business volume of 21,058 lots.

Close

The value of the November contract traded so far is Rs 2,497.09 crore, while the December contract saw value of Rs 11.53 crore.

related news

MCX Crude Oil has support at Rs 3,760-3,730, whereas resistance remains at Rs 3,860-3,890, according to Motilal Oswal. The brokerage firm said bias remained sideways for the day.

In the international market, Brent crude oil futures were marginally up by 17 cents or 0.29 percent, at $59.13 a barrel by 0900 am GMT, while in the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures was up by 10 cents or 0.2 percent, at $53.41 per barrel.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 22, 2019 03:11 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Crude oil #Market news

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.