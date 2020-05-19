App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : May 19, 2020 04:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crude oil futures trade steady, Brent inches towards $35/bbl levels

In the futures market, crude oil for June delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 2,467 and an intraday low of Rs 2,372 per barrel on the MCX

Sandeep Sinha @moneycontrolcom

Crude oil futures traded steady at Rs 2,413 per barrel on May 19 as participants increased their long positions. Prices jumped after drug maker Moderna reported promising results of its experimental vaccine in an early-stage trial.

The black gold was boosted by signs that OPEC+ has cut output sharply in the first half of May and demand is picking up as several countries eased lockdown restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

WTI Crude Oil has surged from $25 to $32 in a matter of days on account of lower inventories in the US and easing lockdowns across major economies.

Close

In the futures market, crude oil for June delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 2,467 and an intraday low of Rs 2,372 per barrel on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). So far in the current series, black gold has touched a low of Rs 1,361 and a high of Rs 4,415.

related news

Crude oil futures for May delivery slipped Rs 4, or 0.17 percent, to Rs 2,398 per barrel at 15:15 hours IST on a business turnover of 2,384 lots. The same for July delivery eased Rs 27, or 1.09 percent, to Rs 2,456 per barrel on a business volume of 172 lots.

The value of June and July contracts traded so far is Rs 1,191.37 crore and Rs 5.31 crore, respectively.

Sunilkumar Katke, Head of Commodities and Currency at Axis Securities, expects crude to see some consolidation on May 19 due to profit booking backed by fresh short build-up. He recommends selling MCX June Crude Oil futures around Rs 2,450 levels, with a stop-loss at Rs 2,510 for a target of Rs 2,330 levels on May 19.

Tapan Patel- Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities, expects international oil prices to trade higher with support at $30 and resistance at $34. He sees support for MCX June Crude oil futures at Rs 2,330 and resistance at Rs 2,510 levels.

West Texas Intermediate crude gained 0.51 percent at $31.49 per barrel, while Brent crude, the London-based international benchmark, was up 0.63 percent at $34.59 per barrel.

For All Commodities Related News - Click Here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce. Watch Now!

First Published on May 19, 2020 04:02 pm

tags #Brent crude #Business #Commodities #Crude oil #Market news #WTI crude

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 impact | Around 70% startups have cash reserves to last a little over two months

COVID-19 impact | Around 70% startups have cash reserves to last a little over two months

Coronavirus pandemic | Pune auto driver uses Rs 2 lakh saved for wedding to feed migrant labourers

Coronavirus pandemic | Pune auto driver uses Rs 2 lakh saved for wedding to feed migrant labourers

COVID-19 impact | FMCG companies enter into innovative tie-ups to reach out to customers

COVID-19 impact | FMCG companies enter into innovative tie-ups to reach out to customers

most popular

Coronavirus pandemic | Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India cross 1-lakh mark; death toll at 3,163

Coronavirus pandemic | Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India cross 1-lakh mark; death toll at 3,163

Empty middle seat? Depends on which country you are flying in

Empty middle seat? Depends on which country you are flying in

Explained: Lost your job during COVID-19? Here's what to do

Explained: Lost your job during COVID-19? Here's what to do

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.