you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

Crude oil futures trade flat at Rs 4,697/barrel, Brent above $68

The black gold has been trading higher than 20, 50, 100 and 200 days' moving averages but lower than the 5-day moving average on the daily chart.

Sandeep Sinha
Mumbai / March 17, 2021 / 03:39 PM IST

Crude oil futures were steady at Rs 4,697 per barrel on March 17 as participants increased their long positions as seen by the open interest. Crude oil oscillated between positive and negative territory on higher drawdown of US crude stockpile and concerns of demand recovery as European countries halted AstraZeneca COVID vaccine.

The energy commodity traded flat after a gap-down start in the afternoon session.

The black gold has been trading higher than 20, 50, 100 and 200 days' moving averages but lower than the 5-day moving average on the daily chart. The momentum indicator Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 60.75, indicating bullish momentum in prices.

The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported that US crude inventories fell by 1.05 million barrels for the week ended March 12 as against the expectation of a 2.96 million barrels increase.

Crude oil has witnessed volatile trade in the past few days and this has brought a halt to the upward momentum seen for the past few months and need a fresh trigger for any major move in either direction.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down 0.22 percent at $64.66 per barrel, while Brent crude, the London-based international benchmark fell 0.35 percent to $68.15 per barrel.

“NYMEX crude trades little changed near $64.8/bbl. Crude is steady amid mixed API inventory report which noted an unexpected 1 million barrels decline in crude stocks but a smaller drop in gasoline stocks. Amid other factors, support from hopes of a tighter global market and US stimulus deal is countered by disappointing US economic data and concerns about the vaccination process in Europe. Crude oil may remain choppy ahead of inventory report; however, prospect of decline in US crude may lend some support”, said Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

MCX iCOMDEX Crude Oil Index decreased 13.53 points, or 0.25 percent, at 5,308.68 at 15:08 hours.

In the futures market, crude oil for March delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 4,748 and an intraday low of Rs 4,688 per barrel on MCX. So far in the current series, black gold has touched a low of Rs 3,800 and a high of Rs 4,967.

Crude oil delivery for March dropped by Rs 8, or 0.17 percent, to Rs 4,696 per barrel at 15:09 hours IST with a business turnover of 4,481 lots. 

Crude oil delivery for April slipped by Rs 15, or 0.32 percent to Rs 4,722 per barrel with a business volume of 780 lots.

The value of March and April’s contracts traded so far is Rs 701.49 crore and Rs 39.77 crore, respectively.

Trading Strategy

Tapan Patel- Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities

Crude oil prices snapped a two-day losing streak. The prices traded under pressure despite drawdown in weekly inventories as per API report. The stalled vaccinations in European nations and rising virus cases has raised concerns over fuel demand recovery for crude oil.

Crude oil prices are expected to trade sideways to lower for the day with resistance at $67 and support at $63.80 per barrel. MCX Crude Oil March has support at Rs 4,650 and resistance at Rs 4,780.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
first published: Mar 17, 2021 03:39 pm

