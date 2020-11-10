PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
172@29@17@244!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|commodities|crude-oil-futures-trade-firm-at-rs-3018-brent-trades-near-43-a-barrel-6098061.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
WEBINAR :Commodity Ki Paathshala on Edible Oil Segment 2020-21. Watch Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Bihar Election Results 2020
NDA : 121

Need 1 more seats to win

MGB : 114

Need 8 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Nov 10, 2020 04:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crude oil futures trade firm at Rs 3,018 a barrel, Brent at near $43

In the futures market, crude oil for November delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 3,047 and an intraday low of Rs 2,931 per barrel on MCX.

Sandeep Sinha

Crude oil futures soared to Rs 3,018 per barrel on November 10 as participants increased their long position as seen by the open interest. Crude oil price gained after Saudi Arabia hinted that OPEC+ may adjust its current supply pact, and on news of a potential coronavirus vaccine breakthrough by Pfizer that prevents 90 percent of symptomatic infections in a large scale study.

Markets will look for cues from the crude inventory data over the next 2-day period with API expected to release the data tonight after market hours and EIA releasing data tomorrow.

Tapan Patel- Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities said, “Crude oil prices traded higher with NYMEX WTI Crude oil prices rose by 0.50 percent to $40.15 per barrel on Tuesday. MCX Crude oil November futures were trading marginal up to Rs 3,003 by noon session.

Close

Crude oil prices traded higher on positive global cues and expectations of a boost in fuel demand. The rally in global equity indices with a surge in airline and tourism sector stocks kept downside limited in oil prices.

related news

Patel expects crude oil prices to trade sideways to up with support at $38 and resistance at $42. MCX Crude oil November has support at Rs 2,940, resistance at Rs 3,070.

West Texas Intermediate crude was up 0.92 percent quoting at $40.66 per barrel, while Brent crude, the London-based international benchmark edged higher 1.16 percent to $42.89 per barrel.

MCX iCOMDEX Crude Oil Index rose 24.84 points, or 0.89 percent, at 2,806.28 at 16:01.

In the futures market, crude oil for November delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 3,047 and an intraday low of Rs 2,931 per barrel on MCX. So far in the current series, black gold has touched a low of Rs 2,540 and a high of Rs 3,127.

Crude oil delivery for November gained Rs 17, or 0.57 percent, to Rs 3,018 per barrel at 16:02 hours IST with a business turnover of 3,251 lots.

Crude oil delivery for December jumped Rs 15, or 0.49 percent, to Rs 3,049 per barrel with a business volume of 127 lots.

The value of November and December’s contracts traded so far is Rs 1,510.44 crore and Rs 6.09 crore, respectively.

Trading strategy

Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities

Technically, WTI Crude Oil has started to trade above 100-Daily Moving Average near $40.33 levels indicating a positive move in the counter. It could trade in a range of $39.40-$41.33 levels.

Technically, MCX Crude November has given a positive Reversal above Rs 3,000 levels, however, it holds a strong resistance near Rs 3,050-3,060 levels whereas support is at Rs 2,990-2,945 levels.

For all commodities-related news,  click here
First Published on Nov 10, 2020 04:25 pm

tags #Brent crude #Business #Commodities #Crude oil #WTI crude

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.