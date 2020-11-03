Crude oil futures surge over 4% to Rs 2,849/barrel; Brent at above $40

Crude oil futures edged higher to Rs 2,849 per barrel on November 3 as participants increased their long position as seen by the open interest. Crude oil price gained on US Election Day as Russian oil firms were in discussion with the government over prospect of delaying output increase from the beginning of 2021.

Crude oil dropped sharply in the last few days amid oversupply concerns as supply was improving from the US and OPEC while demand outlook has been weakened by the surging coronavirus cases and restrictions imposed to restrict the spread of the virus.

China raised the quota for use of overseas oil next year by more than 20 percent by non-state entities, Bloomberg reported.

West Texas Intermediate crude was up 3.78 percent quoting at $38.40 per barrel, while Brent crude, the London-based international benchmark jumped 3.36 percent to $40.28 per barrel.

MCX iCOMDEX Crude Oil Index gained 136.74 points, or 4.32 percent, at 3,301.34 at 15:49.

Tapan Patel- Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities said, “Crude oil prices traded firm on expectations that OPEC plus nations may delay the plan to restore some of the oil output in January 2021. Crude oil prices also got support from positive equity indices and a weaker dollar.”

“NYMEX crude trades marginally higher near 37.50/bbl after testing May lows yesterday. Russia’s discussion on delaying further production cuts by three months has put a floor to falling prices. Upbeat manufacturing data and gains in the equity market have also supported the prices. Improving supply from the US and OPEC might cap the gains. Crude may witness choppy trade along with other commodities amid US election uncertainty but the general bias remains weak owing to oversupply concerns”, said Ravindra Rao, VP-Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

In the futures market, crude oil for November delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 2,854 and an intraday low of Rs 2,721 per barrel on MCX. So far in the current series, black gold has touched a low of Rs 2,540 and a high of Rs 3,127.

Crude oil delivery for November rose Rs 118, or 4.32 percent, to Rs 2,849 per barrel at 15:51 hours IST with a business turnover of 3,348 lots.

Crude oil delivery for December gained Rs 116, or 4.18 percent, to Rs 2,891 per barrel with a business volume of 126 lots.

The value of November and December’s contracts traded so far is Rs 1,507.92 crore and Rs 5.67 crore, respectively.

Patel expects crude oil prices to trade sideways to up with support at $36 and resistance at $40. MCX Crude oil November has support at Rs 2,620, resistance at Rs 2,850.