Crude oil futures surge 5.23% to Rs 3,619 per barrel in the week, outlook bullish for next week

Crude oil futures edged higher to settle at Rs 3,619 per barrel after hitting a fresh high for January series at 3,639/bbl during intraday on December 18 as participants increased their long positions as seen by the open interest. Crude oil prices climbed on hopes of further US stimulus and vaccination rollout to support demand recovery.

Crude oil ended the week with a gain of Rs 180 or 5.23 percent for the week. Crude prices rose four out of the five trading sessions on the MCX.

The number of rigs drilling crude oil in the US jumped by 5 to 263 rigs for the week ended December 18, said Baker Hughes in a weekly report. The rigs count rose for the fifth consecutive week.

“Crude oil prices rallied for the seventh week on the trot on fuel demand recovery hopes over vaccine rollouts and US stimulus hopes. Crude oil prices got additional support from a weaker dollar and bullish weekly inventory data. The vaccine rollouts in some parts of the world and beginning of the emergency use of a vaccine in the US boosted prospects of oil demand recovery”, said Tapan Patel- Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities.

MCX iCOMDEX Crude Oil Index inched higher 55.88 points, or 1.37 percent, to close at 4,125.61.

In the futures market, crude oil for January delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 3,639 and an intraday low of Rs 3,560 per barrel on MCX. So far in the current series, black gold has touched a low of Rs 3,130 and a high of Rs 3,639.

Crude oil delivery for January increased Rs 50, or 1.40 percent, to settle at Rs 3,619 per barrel with a business turnover of 854 lots. While, crude delivery for December jumped Rs 42, or 1.18 percent, to close at Rs 3,589 per barrel with a business volume of 175 lots.

The value of December and January’s contracts traded on December 18 was Rs329.79 crore and Rs 218.14 crore, respectively.

Patel expects crude oil prices to trade with bullish bias in the coming week while prices are currently holding the resistance range of $48-$50 per barrel. The breakout may lead crude oil prices towards $53 per barrel with support at $46 per barrel. MCX Crude oil January contract has important support at Rs 3,360 and resistance at Rs 3,780 per barrel.

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.45 percent to settle at $49.06 per barrel, while Brent crude, the London-based international benchmark soared 1.59 percent to end at $52.32 per barrel.

