Crude oil futures surge 2.20% to Rs 4,326 per barrel on bargain buying, rupee depreciation

Crude oil futures soared to Rs 4,326 per barrel on March 24 as participants increased their long positions as seen by the open interest. Crude oil surged on bargain buying, weak rupee and a ship ran aground in the Suez Canal despite rising coronavirus cases across the globe, jump in US inventory and demand concerns.

Ships in the Suez Canal were being diverted to an older channel after a large container ship ran aground, stalling vessels passing through one of the world's most important waterways, Reuters reported.

The energy commodity extended gains in the afternoon trade after a flat to gap-down start to trade at a high point of the day.

The black gold has been trading higher than 50, 100 and 200 days' moving averages but lower than the 20 and 5 days’ moving average on the daily chart. The momentum indicator Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.08 indicating bearish momentum in prices.

The American Petroleum Insitute (API) reported that US crude inventories rose by 2.9 million barrels for the week ended March 19.

Germany announced on March 23 that it would extend a nationwide lockdown through April 18, following France, Italy and Poland which announced fresh lockdowns earlier this month.

However, supporting the crude price is general optimism about the US economy amid stimulus measures, Fed’s dovish stance and upbeat growth estimates.

Tapan Patel- Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities said, “Crude oil prices halted decline on Wednesday on bargain buying after plunging by more than 5% in the previous trading. Crude oil prices declined on rising virus cases in Europe and fear of lockdown measures which may hinder fuel demand recovery. The rise in weekly inventories and a stronger dollar may keep oil prices lower for the short term.”

“Crude oil prices are expected to trade sideways to up for the day with resistance at $60.50 and support at $58 per barrel. MCX Crude oil April has support at Rs 4,240, resistance at Rs 4,370”, he said.

MCX iCOMDEX Crude Oil Index jumped 100.02 points, or 2.10 percent, at 4,857.34 at 16:03.

In the futures market, crude oil for April delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 4,366 and an intraday low of Rs 4,213 per barrel on MCX. So far in the current series, black gold has touched a low of Rs 4,102 and a high of Rs 4,985.

Crude oil delivery for April rose Rs 93, or 2.20 percent, to Rs 4,326 per barrel at 16:04 hours IST with a business turnover of 6,224 lots.

Crude oil delivery for May gained Rs 110, or 2.60 percent to Rs 4,345 per barrel with a business volume of 187 lots. The value of April and May’s contracts traded so far is Rs 1,802.06 crore and Rs 10.57 crore, respectively.

Geojit Financial Services said, “As long as prices stay below $62 expect corrective selloffs to continue with next support is placed at $56. A direct drop below the same would extend further liquidation pressure. An unexpected rise above $64 is a bullish signal. MCX April crude oil has resistance at Rs 4,518 and support at Rs 4,160.”

West Texas Intermediate crude was up 2.25 percent to $59.12 per barrel, while Brent crude, the London-based international benchmark edged higher 2.25 percent to $62.16 per barrel.

