App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : May 26, 2020 03:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crude oil futures steady, WTI trades above $34 a barrel

In the futures market, crude oil for June delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 2,625 and an intraday low of Rs 2,564 per barrel on MCX.

Sandeep Sinha @moneycontrolcom

Crude oil futures are steady at Rs 2,585 per barrel on May 26 as participants increased their long position as seen by the open interest. Oil prices took a breather after a sharp rally in the last few days.

The number of rigs drilling crude oil in the US decreased by 21 to 237 rigs last week.

Crude oil prices traded higher, returning from the long weekend after reporting the fourth straight weekly gain. The prices rose on improved demand outlook, strong equity indices on vaccine hopes and lockdown easing measures from major economies, said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities.

Close

The output cut effects have so far helped the oil market to gain stability. Russia with its best compliance has reported its oil output dropping to 8.5 million barrels per day for May and June.

related news

In the futures market, crude oil for June delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 2,625 and an intraday low of Rs 2,564 per barrel on MCX. So far in the current series, black gold has touched a low of Rs 1,361 and a high of Rs 4,415.

Crude oil delivery for June gained Rs 14, or 0.54 percent, to Rs 2,591 per barrel at 14:54 hours IST with a business turnover of 4,925 lots.

Crude oil delivery for July rose Rs 9, or 0.34 percent, to Rs 2,646 per barrel with a business volume of 232 lots.

The value of June and July contracts traded so far is Rs 860.06 crore and Rs 6.69 crore, respectively.

Patel expects oil prices to trade higher for the day with support at $32 and resistance at $37. MCX Crude oil June futures have support at Rs 2,480 with resistance at Rs 2,720.

West Texas Intermediate crude gained 2.59 percent at $34.11 per barrel, while Brent crude, the London-based international benchmark, was up 1.60 percent to $36.10 per barrel.

For All Commodities Related News - Click Here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!

First Published on May 26, 2020 03:52 pm

tags #Brent crude #Business #Commodities #Crude oil #WTI crude

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | Centre may allow export of masks as manufacturers complain of unsold reserves

Coronavirus pandemic | Centre may allow export of masks as manufacturers complain of unsold reserves

Coronavirus pandemic | Indian-American couple develops portable ventilator costing Rs 7,500

Coronavirus pandemic | Indian-American couple develops portable ventilator costing Rs 7,500

Network18 poll on post-lockdown behaviour: Take this survey to get an idea of the 'new normal'

Network18 poll on post-lockdown behaviour: Take this survey to get an idea of the 'new normal'

most popular

Modi Govt 2.0 | A tumultuous year for India

Modi Govt 2.0 | A tumultuous year for India

What are locusts and how are they harmful? Here’s everything you need to know

What are locusts and how are they harmful? Here’s everything you need to know

ITC to spice up FMCG portfolio with buyout of Kolkata-based Sunrise Foods

ITC to spice up FMCG portfolio with buyout of Kolkata-based Sunrise Foods

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.