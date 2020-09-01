Crude oil futures steady at Rs 3,149 per barrel; WTI trades above $43

Crude oil futures remained steady at Rs 3,149 per barrel on September 1 as participants increased their long position as seen by the open interest. Crude oil prices gained in the international market, tracking weakness in the US dollar.

According to the US Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, about 53.48 percent of Gulf of Mexico crude production was closed as of August 31.

Tapan Patel- Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities said, “Crude oil prices pared previous losses and traded higher on positive global cues and supply cuts from the UAE. The strong PMI numbers from China and dollar decline supported crude oil prices.”

“NYMEX crude trades moderately higher near $43/bbl a gain of almost 1 percent. Supporting crude price is better-than-expected Japanese and Chinese manufacturing PMI data. However, weighing on price is improving the supply situation in the Gulf of Mexico with easing storm concerns. Crude may remain range-bound ahead of the weekly inventory report; however general bias may be on the upside owing to continuing improvement in the manufacturing sector,” Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

In the futures market, crude oil for September delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 3,159 and an intraday low of Rs 3,134 per barrel on MCX. So far in the current series, black gold has touched a low of Rs 2,943 and a high of Rs 3,285.

Crude oil delivery for September gained Rs 4, or 0.13 percent, to Rs 3,149 per barrel at 15:47 hours IST with a business turnover of 4,384 lots.

Crude oil delivery for October was up Rs 2, or 0.06 percent, to Rs 3,180 per barrel with a business volume of 35 lots.

The value of September and October contracts traded so far is Rs 562.96 crore and Rs 1.52 crore, respectively.

Patel expects oil prices to trade sideways to up for the day with support at $41 and resistance at $45. MCX Crude oil September futures have support at Rs 3,090 with resistance at Rs 3,210.

West Texas Intermediate crude gained 1.06 percent at $43.06 per barrel, while Brent crude, the London-based international benchmark was up 1.21 percent to $45.83 per barrel.