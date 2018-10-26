Crude oil futures soften by 0.71% on global cues

Crude oil futures declined by 0.71 per cent to Rs 4,912 per barrel as speculators cut down bets to take profits off the table amid weak global cues.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for delivery in November month contracts fell by Rs 35, or 0.71 per cent to Rs 4,912 per barrel with a business turnover of 2,031 lots.

Analysts said trading sentiments turned somewhat weak after oil prices eased in global markets and profit-booking by speculators at current levels.

Globally, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil was down by 0.91 per cent at $66.72 a barrel, while Brent, the international benchmark, shed 0.60 per cent to $76.43 a barrel.