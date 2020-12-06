Crude Oil Futures Soar 2.43% To Rs 3,415 Per Barrel In The Week, Brent Nears $50 Mark

Source: Reuters

Crude oil futures edged higher to settle at Rs 3,415 per barrel on December 4 due to short covering of positions by participants as seen by the open interest. Crude oil prices soared on hopes of a US economic stimulus and OPEC+ nations agreeing to gradually increase production from January.

Crude oil ended the week with a gain of Rs 81 or 2.43 percent for the week. Crude prices rose three out of the five trading sessions on the MCX.

The number of rigs drilling crude oil in the US jumped by 5 to 246 rigs for the week ended December 4, said Baker Hughes in a weekly report. The rigs count rose for the second straight week.

US Oil major ConocoPhillips announced on December 1 that it would lay off 500 employees or about one-fifth of its workforce at its Houston headquarters.

"Crude oil is supported by general optimism about vaccine and decline in US crude stocks. Crude has rescaled March highs however OPEC decision paves way for more supply whereas demand remains limited by a virus spread so a sustained rise is unlikely," said Ravindra Rao, VP-Head Commodity Research, Kotak Securities Ltd.

MCX iCOMDEX Crude Oil Index inched higher 25.27 points, or 0.68 percent, to close at 3,912.16.

In the futures market, crude oil for December delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 3,449 and an intraday low of Rs 3,374 per barrel on MCX. So far in the current series, black gold has touched a low of Rs 2,594 and a high of Rs 3,449.

Crude oil delivery for December increased Rs 30, or 0.89 percent, to settle at Rs 3,415 per barrel with a business turnover of 1,234 lots. While, crude delivery for January was up Rs 25, or 0.73 percent, to close at Rs 3,438 per barrel with a business volume of 36 lots.

The value of December and January’s contracts traded on December 4 was Rs 1,456.33 crore and Rs 2.03 crore, respectively.

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.99 percent to settle at $46.09 per barrel, while Brent crude, the London-based international benchmark surged 0.70 percent to end at $49.05 per barrel.

