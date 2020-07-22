Crude oil futures slump 0.61% on rise in US crude stock, Brent slips below $44 a barrel

Crude oil futures declined to Rs 3,104 per barrel on July 22 on rising coronavirus cases globally and rise in US oil inventory.

The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported that US crude inventories rose by 7.54 million barrels for the week ended July 17.

Quoting shipping data and industry sources, Reuters reported that Iraq’s crude oil exports have risen in July as the OPEC second-largest producer is still undershooting its pledge in the OPEC-led supply cut deal.

Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities, said the rising death toll in the US and worries over a surge in coronavirus cases may limit upside in oil prices at $43 per barrel.

“Crude oil may remain sideways to negative ahead of Energy Information Administration (EIA) inventory report later on July 22”, said Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

In the futures market, crude oil for August delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 3,143 and a low of Rs 3,083 per barrel on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). So far in the current series, black gold has touched a low of Rs 2,520 and a high of Rs 3,182.

Crude oil futures for August delivery slipped Rs 19, or 0.61 percent, to Rs 3,105 per barrel at 15:37 hours IST on a business turnover of 3,646 lots. The same for September delivery edged lower by Rs 20, or 0.64 percent, to Rs 3,120 per barrel on a business volume of 50 lots.

The value of August and September's contracts traded so far is Rs 1,116.40 crore and Rs 2.25 crore, respectively.

Patel expects oil prices to trade sideways to down for the day with support at $40 and resistance at $43. "MCX August Crude oil futures has support at Rs 3,020 and resistance at Rs 3,180."

West Texas Intermediate crude slipped 1.05 percent at $41.48 per barrel, while Brent crude, the London-based international benchmark, was trading down 0.83 percent to $43.95 per barrel.