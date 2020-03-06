Crude oil futures slip 2.51% in afternoon trade

Crude oil futures declined to Rs 3,345 per barrel on March 6 as participants increased their short positions. Oil prices slipped after Saudi Arabia and Russia struggled to agree to a deeper cut to offset the slump in demand caused by the coronavirus outbreak and its impact on the global economy.

Russia and Kazakhstan are not supportive of OPEC's decision of cutting output by an extra 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd) in the second quarter of 2020.

In the futures market, crude oil for March delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 3,424 and a low of Rs 3,334 per barrel on the MCX. So far in the current series, the black gold has touched a low of Rs 3,206 and a high of Rs 4,604.

Crude oil delivery for March slipped Rs 86, or 2.51 percent, to Rs 3,345 per barrel at 15:00 hours IST. The same for April was down Rs 85, or 2.45 percent, to Rs 3,378 per barrel.

The value of March and April contracts traded so far is Rs 4,421.14 crore and Rs 110.48 crore, respectively.

MCX crude oil is expected to trade negatively with resistance at Rs 3,470 per barrel and intermediate resistance at Rs 3,410, Motilal Oswal said in a recent note. The brokerage firm advised its clients to sell, targeting lower support at Rs 3,350-3,320 zone.

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.85 percent to $45.05 per barrel, while Brent crude, the international benchmark, was down 2.14 percent to $48.92 per barrel at 15:00 hours.