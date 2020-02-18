App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Feb 18, 2020 04:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crude oil futures slip 2.06% in afternoon trade

The crude for delivery in March contracts eased Rs 71, or 1.89 to Rs 3,695 per barrel with a business volume of 9,835 lots.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Crude oil futures slipped 2.06 percent to Rs 3,659 per barrel on February 18 as participants increased their short position as seen by the open interest.

Investors are waiting for a decision from OPEC+ on whether there would be a cut in crude production to bring balance to the market.

In the futures market, crude oil touched an intraday high of Rs 3,721 and an intraday low of Rs 3,656 per barrel on MCX. For the February series, the price of crude touched a low of Rs 3,531 and a high of Rs 4,663.

Close

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, the price of crude oil contracts for delivery in February declined Rs 77, or 2.06 percent, to Rs 3,659 per barrel with a business turnover of 27,655 lots.

related news

The price of crude oil contracts for delivery in  March eased Rs 71, or 1.89 to Rs 3,695 per barrel with a business volume of 9,835 lots.

The value of the February contracts that have been traded so far is Rs 3,783.60 crore and that of March contracts saw a value of Rs 348.75 crore.

MCX crude oil has immediate support at Rs 3,660-3,630 whereas resistance is at Rs 3,750-3,780, according to Motilal Oswal.

West Texas Intermediate crude slipped 1.55 percent to $51.51 per barrel, while Brent crude, the international benchmark, was down 1.79 percent to $56.64 per barrel.

For All Commodities Related News - Click Here

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 18, 2020 04:03 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Crude oil #Market news

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.