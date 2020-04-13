App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Apr 13, 2020 03:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crude oil futures slip over 15% in afternoon trade

In the futures market, crude oil for April delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 1,997 and an intraday low of Rs 1,735 per barrel.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Crude oil futures slipped to Rs 1,759 per barrel on April 14, as participants increased their short position as seen by the open interest. Oil prices erased morning gains as a coordinated global effort led by OPEC+ and non-OPEC countries to cut output failed to cheer the market.

In the futures market, crude oil for April delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 1,997 and an intraday low of Rs 1,735 per barrel on the Multi Commodity Exchange. In the current series, the crude has, so far, touched a low of Rs 1,550 and a high of Rs 4,186.

Crude oil delivery for April slipped Rs 316, or 15.19 percent, to Rs 1,764 per barrel at 1430 hours, with a business turnover of 26,066 lots.

The crude for delivery in May contract was down Rs 192, or 7.97 percent, at  Rs 2,218 per barrel with a business volume of 3,129 lots.

The value of April and May contracts traded, so far, is Rs 2,220.12 crore and Rs 208.55 crore, respectively.

West Texas Intermediate crude gained 1.71 percent to $23.15 per barrel, while the international benchmark Brent crude was down 0.35 percent to $31.37 per barrel.

First Published on Apr 13, 2020 03:18 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Crude oil #Market news

