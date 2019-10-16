Crude oil futures slip on soft demand

Crude oil futures fell by Rs 27 to Rs 3,797 per barrel on October 16 after participants reduced positions even as oil strengthened in global markets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for delivery in October dropped by Rs 27, or 0.71 percent, to Rs 3,797 per barrel with a business volume of 34,024 lots.

For November delivery, crude oil was quoting lower by Rs 33, or 0.86 percent, to Rs 3,811 per barrel with 1,350 lots.

Analysts said the fall in crude oil futures was mostly due to trimming of positions by traders.

Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was trading 0.53 percent up at $53.09 per barrel.